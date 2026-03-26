LaGuardia airport runway reopens after fatal Air Canada plane–fire truck collision

The runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York where a plane collided with a fire truck, killing two pilots and injuring dozens, reopened on Thursday morning (March 26) after safety checks and repairs.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said operations resumed around 10 a.m., following inspections to ensure the runway met Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety standards.

Operations resume, but disruptions persist Officials said reopening the second runway would help restore full operational capacity at one of the busiest airports in the United States. However, passengers were advised to check flight statuses as disruptions continue.

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Investigation underway The wreckage of the Air Canada regional jet and the fire truck was cleared from the site late Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its probe into the crash.

Authorities said the fire truck has been moved to a secure, undisclosed location, while the airline is expected to handle the aircraft’s recovery and assessment.

Airline response Air Canada said the damaged aircraft would be transferred to a hangar and that efforts are underway to reunite passengers with their baggage and belongings.

CEO Michael Rousseau also issued an apology after facing criticism for delivering an English-only condolence message, despite calls for communication in French.

How the crash happened The collision occurred late Sunday night when an Air Canada regional jet arriving from Montreal, carrying 76 people, struck an airport fire truck.

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The truck had reportedly been cleared to cross the runway to respond to a separate incident involving another aircraft.

Casualties and injuries Two pilots were killed in the crash, while around 40 people were treated for injuries, including firefighters and a flight attendant who was thrown onto the tarmac while still strapped to her seat.

Most of the injured have since been released from hospital.