LaGuardia crash update: Airport reopens after Air Canada crash with fire truck

LaGuardia Airport in New York reopened at 2 p.m. ET after a temporary shutdown caused by a deadly collision between an Air Canada aircraft and a fire truck. Operations have resumed on a single runway, while the second runway remains closed due to debris from the crash. Officials have warned travelers to expect continued delays and cancellations as normal activity gradually resumes.

The disruption led to approximately 600 flight cancellations throughout the day. Despite the chaos, travelers have begun moving through TSA checkpoints as flights slowly restart.

Casualties and injuries The collision resulted in the deaths of both the pilot and copilot aboard the Air Canada flight. Two individuals in the fire truck sustained injuries. In total, 41 passengers and crew members were transported to hospitals, with 32 later released. Emergency responders continue to monitor those still receiving treatment.

Details of the collision The incident occurred shortly before midnight as the aircraft was landing after a flight from Montreal carrying over 70 passengers. The fire truck had been authorized to cross the runway to investigate another aircraft reporting an onboard odor. Air traffic control recordings reveal a last-minute warning to the fire truck to stop, followed by apparent distress from the controller, who later expressed regret over the incident.

The crash caused severe damage to the aircraft’s nose, with visible wreckage and exposed wiring. The fire truck was overturned, sustaining major damage, particularly to its rear section.

Investigation underway A joint investigation is being launched by US and Canadian authorities. Teams from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are deploying to the scene. Federal officials, including the Transportation Secretary, FAA Administrator, and NTSB Chair, are expected to oversee the inquiry.

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