Lara Trump reveals plans to bring her father-in-law President Donald Trump on her new show—Details inside

Lara Trump, host of My View with Lara Trump on Fox News, is eager to have her father-in-law, President Donald Trump, as a guest on her show. Speaking with USA TODAY, Lara shared how supportive her father-in-law has been since her show debuted. "The president thought the first episode was amazing," Lara said, adding that he has been her "biggest cheerleader." She laughed while recalling how President Trump has called her twice to praise her performance, even though she missed both calls due to a dead phone and being on a plane. "I'm really grateful, and I'm happy (President Trump) loved it," she said.

Audience Growth: President Trump as the key to success Lara Trump also revealed that President Trump is confident about the potential of her show, specifically in terms of audience reach. Lara is hopeful that President Trump’s appearance will make a significant impact on the viewership of her show.

“Of course, he told me that the only way that I was going to get a huge audience is if I had him on," she said with a smile. "I don’t want to say I’ve proven him wrong, but when he comes on, I guess the audience will be even bigger.”

The right timing for a My View debut with President Trump For those wondering when President Trump will appear on My View, Lara has plans to invite him after he reaches his 100th day in office. "I really wanted to establish myself in this position before having him on," she explained. While nothing is officially scheduled, Lara said, “We don’t have anything officially planned, but I’d love to have him on then."

Plans for future guests and family involvement Looking ahead, Trump revealed her hopes for future guests on My View, including her own family. “I actually would love to do an interview with my whole family,” she said, adding that it would be a unique opportunity to showcase how they interact with each other. She emphasised that the Trump family’s dynamic is strong, noting, “We all get along so well.”

She also expressed interest in bringing on Democrats for balanced discussions. Among her dream guests are moderate Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and late-night host Bill Maher.

Lara Trump’s political aspirations In addition to her television career, Lara Trump had previously been considered a potential Senate candidate in both Florida and North Carolina. However, by choosing to host My View, she removed herself from consideration to replace Marco Rubio as Florida’s Senator. She was also previously floated as a Senate candidate in 2022 in her home state of North Carolina.

Lara Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law has made a return to the media spotlight with the debut of her new Saturday night opinion show, My View with Lara Trump, which premiered on February 22 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

This marks her return to television after previously co-chairing the Republican National Committee (RNC). Despite being offered a cabinet position in President Donald Trump’s second term and a potential Senate seat, Lara Trump chose to focus on her new role in media.

“The show is to really bring another level of transparency to things that I don’t know that we’ve ever had,” Trump told USA TODAY. She expressed a desire to provide more insight into the political landscape, citing her father-in-law’s administration as one that is “transparent” in comparison to others.

Declining political opportunities for TV career In a significant move, Lara Trump declined offers to join President Trump’s second White House term and to run for the United States Senate, choosing instead to focus on her television career. This decision makes her the first active family member of a sitting president to host a television program.

Trump is married to Eric Trump, President Trump’s middle son, and together they have two children, Luke and Carolina. Her decision to pass on a political career underscores her commitment to her new media venture.