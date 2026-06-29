Large parts of the US to be impacted by a dangerous heatwave, says NWS; advises citizens to limit time outdoors

The United States is gearing up to experience a long and dangerous heat wave that will blanket most of the country this week, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, adding that temperatures will continue to rise ahead of the 4 July holiday.

The heatwave warning from the NWS came on 28 June, and the agency said the week could feel even hotter because of the high humidity that will accompany the heat wave and rising temperatures, NPR reported. NWS said "dangerous to record-setting heat will expand across the eastern two-thirds" of the country.

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Most affected areas According to the weather service, in areas including Ohio, parts of North Carolina, and Washington, DC, the extreme temperatures and humidity could be especially threatening for the elderly and people with respiratory issues.

According to a CBS News report, several days of high temperatures are expected across the lower Great Lakes, the mid-Atlantic, and the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys. The heat will be felt most by the East Coast cities of New York, Philadelphia, Washington and Baltimore, as well as Midwestern and Great Lakes cities, including Chicago, St Louis and Detroit. Southern cities, including Dallas, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, are also expected to see high temperatures.

In the meantime, most of the West is unusually cool, with maximum temperatures running 20 to 35°F (about 11 to 19°C) below average across portions of the Northwest and northern Rockies, according to weather reports.

Additionally, parts of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri have also been placed under extreme heat warnings.

Over half of America expected to be impacted: NWS According to reports, the coming heatwave is the first widespread one of the summer and will impact more than half of the country, forecasters said. The heatwave is expanding across the central and eastern parts of the country, while the Four Corners are experiencing dangerous fire weather conditions. Simultaneously, severe thunderstorms continue across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, with flooding concerns flagged from the Rockies into the Mid-Atlantic.

The forecasters have also predicted that the high heat will continue into next weekend across the Great Plains, the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

Forecasters said temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s and low 100s Fahrenheit (mid- to high-30s Celsius). High humidity is likely to push the heat index to between 100°F and 110°F (40°C to 43°C), with some areas potentially feeling as hot as 115°F (46°C). Overnight lows are forecast to remain in the 70s Fahrenheit (21°C to 26°C), providing little relief from the oppressive heat.

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NWS advises citizens to limit outdoor time As several parts of the US, including Phoenix, Las Vegas, central Texas and much of the southwest, are already experiencing temperatures around 100°F, officials from the NWS have advised Americans to limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and ensure access to air conditioning and other cooling areas during extreme heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that heat can affect anyone and added that signs of overheating include muscle cramping, dizziness, unusually heavy sweating, shortness of breath, headaches, weakness and nausea.

The NWS said, "With the combination of high humidity, heat indices may reach 100-110 Degrees," and added, "Much of the central and eastern U.S. is under a Moderate to Major Heat Risk, which can pose health impacts on those without hydration or cooling."