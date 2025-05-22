Qatar’s luxury jet gift to Trump to serve as Air Force One: ‘Largest bribe in American history'

The Donald Trump-led US dispensation has confirmed that it has accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jetliner as a gift from Qatar during the President's recent visit to Gulf Arab states. The Pentagon further added that the aircraft, after being modified, would be used for Trump's transportation. "The secretary of defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement on Wednesday.

The White House has asserted that the $400 million aircraft gift from the Middle Eastern country is legal, but the announcement has caused an uproar, with Democrats terming it the "largest bribe in American history" and have sought to block its handover. The US Constitution contains a provision known as the Emoluments Clause, which prohibits public officials from accepting gifts or payments from foreign governments without the approval of Congress. In this instance, no such approval has been granted, BBC reported.



"Today marks a dark day in history: the president of the United States of America officially accepted the largest bribe from a foreign government in American history," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was quoted as saying by Reuters.

He added that the "unprecedented action is a stain on the office of the presidency and cannot go unanswered."

A week ago, Trump justified the transfer by saying, "They're giving us a gift." The president has also said it would be "stupid" not to accept the plane.

The president has maintained that the plane transfer is lawful, as it is being provided to the US Department of Defence rather than to him personally. He also affirmed that he had no intention of using it after leaving office.



Luxury Jet Needs Big Changes Before It Can Be Used as Air Force One Retrofitting the 13-year-old aircraft, which features a lavish interior, would require extensive upgrades to security systems and communications to prevent foreign surveillance, as well as defences against potential missile attacks, according to experts.

Aviation specialists and industry sources previously stated that the plane might require fighter jet escorts and could be limited to flights within the United States unless these costly enhancements were made.

On Tuesday, Democratic Senators Mazie Hirono and Tammy Duckworth warned that the retrofitting could exceed $1 billion, and it posed significant national security risks.



Duckworth said the United States has two fully operational Air Force One jets and has no need to retrofit the Qatari plane.

"Any civilian aircraft will take significant modifications," Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said at a Senate hearing on Tuesday. "We will make sure we do what's necessary to ensure security of the aircraft."

He said the Air Force had been directed to begin planning to address modifications to the plane.

The Pentagon has not said how much it will cost or how long it will take.

The costs could be significant, given the cost for Boeing's current effort to build two new Air Force One planes is over $5 billion. The current Air Force One aeroplanes entered service in 1990.