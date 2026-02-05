Las Vegas bio lab scare: Home raided after police link property to California case, seize unknown liquids for testing

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), alongside the FBI and Clark County Fire Department, has concluded a complex investigation at a residence on Sugar Springs Drive in northeast Las Vegas after receiving information that laboratory equipment and potentially hazardous materials may have been stored inside the home.

“A little over a week ago, LVMPD received information that laboratory equipment and potentially hazardous materials may have been stored inside the home,” police said in a statement posted on X.

Link to California biological lab case As the investigation progressed, authorities determined that the property owner was connected to a 2023 illegal biological laboratory investigation in Reedley, California.

In that case, investigators reportedly discovered materials “possibly associated with infectious diseases including hepatitis, COVID-19, HIV, malaria, and other potentially dangerous pathogens,” the statement said.

While it was unclear whether similar materials were present at the Las Vegas residence, police said the possibility required investigators to “proceed with extreme caution.”

Counterterrorism response launched Because of the potential risk, LVMPD’s Counterterrorism Section and ARMOR Task Force, working in partnership with the FBI and regional fire agencies, initiated a joint investigation and extensive operational planning.

“LVMPD and partner agencies initiated a joint investigation and extensive operational planning to address the potential risk safely,” the department said.

SWAT search and evacuations Early Saturday morning at 5:51 a.m., LVMPD SWAT served a search warrant at the residence. Three individuals renting rooms inside the home were safely removed and “are not involved in the investigation,” police said.

Investigators then focused on a locked garage believed to contain the suspected materials.

Drones and robots used for safety To minimise risk, police deployed drones for aerial awareness and a tactical robot to clear the interior and conduct air sampling before personnel entered.

“Once safe to proceed, the ARMOR team entered wearing protective equipment,” LVMPD said.

Inside, investigators observed “refrigerators, a freezer, laboratory-type equipment, and numerous containers holding unknown liquid substances.”

Evidence collection and testing Due to the unknown nature of the materials, authorities carried out multiple controlled entries, followed strict safety protocols and conducted extensive decontamination procedures.

Evidence collection continued through Sunday and concluded at approximately 6:30 p.m. The materials were transported to a Southern Nevada Health District facility for secure storage and are now being transferred to an FBI laboratory for testing.

Arrests and custody status Police said one suspect connected to the property owner “remains in federal custody related to the Reedley investigation.” Separately, LVMPD arrested 55-year-old Ori Solomon on a charge of disposing and discharging hazardous waste.

Officials stress coordination and technology Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the operation involved a coordinated response from multiple local, state and federal agencies and highlighted the role of modern technology.

“Modern technology, including drones, robotics, and real-time command monitoring, played a critical role in protecting first responders while allowing the operation to move quickly and safely,” he said.