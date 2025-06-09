Las Vegas shooting: Panic outside iconic Bellagio, crowds run for their lives as gunfire erupts; 2 dead | Watch

Las Vegas shooting: Crowds on the streets were seen scrambling for their lives after a shooting erupted on the Las Vegas Strip outside the iconic Bellagio Hotel & Casino on Sunday night (local time).
Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 10.40pm local time and found two victims with gunshot wounds, both of whom died at the scene.
The Mirror reported that the homicide bureau is now leading the investigation.
Authorities have urged the public to steer clear of the area, confirming they are actively responding to the incident.
In a statement, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department(LVMPD) said: “We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area.”
According to The Independent, LVMPD police officials believe the shooter's identity is known and that the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a prior online conflict with one of the victims.
Footage captured by a bystander shows the moment the gunman pulled out a pistol and began firing. Another video appears to show injured individuals lying on the sidewalk.
Individuals took to social media, with some describing it as an “active shooter situation” on the Strip. One user posted: “Active shooter situation on Las Vegas Strip. Heavy police and rescue presence on scene. Situation seems to be under control. No more shots fired.”
There have also been reports that a nearby casino has been evacuated.
The shooter behind the harrowing incident still continues to be on the run. Police have said that "every effort" is being made to track down the man, reported The Mirror.
Reportedly, the alleged shooter knew his victim, and that this is said to be an "isolated incident".
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!