Las Vegas shooting: Panic outside iconic Bellagio, crowds run for their lives as gunfire erupts; 2 dead | Watch

Las Vegas shooting: Crowds on the streets were seen scrambling for their lives after a shooting erupted on the Las Vegas Strip outside the iconic Bellagio Hotel & Casino on Sunday night (local time).

Advertisement

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 10.40pm local time and found two victims with gunshot wounds, both of whom died at the scene.

The Mirror reported that the homicide bureau is now leading the investigation.

‘Avoid area’ Authorities have urged the public to steer clear of the area, confirming they are actively responding to the incident.

Advertisement

Also Read | Shooting in Canada's North York leaves one dead and five injured

In a statement, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department(LVMPD) said: “We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area.”

‘Online conflict’ led to shooting According to The Independent, LVMPD police officials believe the shooter's identity is known and that the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a prior online conflict with one of the victims.

Moment when the shooter pulled out the pistol Footage captured by a bystander shows the moment the gunman pulled out a pistol and began firing. Another video appears to show injured individuals lying on the sidewalk.

Advertisement

Individuals took to social media, with some describing it as an “active shooter situation” on the Strip. One user posted: “Active shooter situation on Las Vegas Strip. Heavy police and rescue presence on scene. Situation seems to be under control. No more shots fired.”

Also Read | What to know about fatal shooting of King of the Hill actor Jonathan Joss as co-stars pay tribute

There have also been reports that a nearby casino has been evacuated.

Shooter still on the run; knew 2 victims The shooter behind the harrowing incident still continues to be on the run. Police have said that "every effort" is being made to track down the man, reported The Mirror.

Also Read | Philadelphia mass shooting in Fairmount Park leaves 2 dead, 9 injured