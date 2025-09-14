Last person to question Charlie Kirk before assassination addresses ‘conspiracy theories’ online

Hunter Kozak, a 29-year-old mathematics student, has revealed that he was the final person to speak to conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk before he was fatally shot by a sniper on the Utah university campus during his American Comeback speaking tour. Kozak said he had approached Kirk to challenge a claim the activist had made about transgender people and mass shootings. Moments later, Kirk was struck in the neck by a sniper’s bullet, triggering chaos and panic in the auditorium.

How did Kozak describe the moment? “I don’t know how to make this video, it’s been a rough 24 hours,” Kozak said in a video statement. He admitted he has “barely” been able to rewatch the recording of the event, recalling how the audience fled in fear after the gunfire erupted.

What message did he have for conspiracy theorists? Addressing online speculation that he might have been involved because of his question, Kozak strongly dismissed the claims:

“First off, you sick f***ing psychos that think this is the answer… um, it’s not. I don’t know what else to say. You are not helping anything.”

Kozak expressed grief not only for Kirk’s family but also from his perspective as a father. “It’s f***ing not. It’s awful, and a father doesn’t have his kids anymore. Charlie had two kids and a wife. And, like, not to make this about me, but I have two kids and a wife. His one-year-old boy will grow up without memories of his dad.”

What did Kozak say about disagreement and humanity? Despite being openly critical of Kirk’s views, Kozak stressed that political differences do not erase basic humanity.

“I’m on the record for how much I disagree with Charlie Kirk, but he is still a human being – have we forgotten that? Are we crazy? I stand by so little of everything that he said, but one of the things that he stood by was conversation.”

Kozak described the wider reaction as one of shock and sorrow.

“It’s a tragedy and it’s hard to grapple with, and I’m part of a community that is struggling to grapple with it right now. People have pointed to the irony that the point I was trying to make was how peaceful the left was right before he got shot. And that only makes sense if we stay peaceful.”

Kozak confirmed he has been in touch with authorities.

“I’ve been talking to the police. We’re good, thank you. And if you’re salivating about what happened, don’t. If you are, you’re not part of what I’m trying to do here at all.”

'Culture warrior' Charlie Kirk, a prominent Trump supporter and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, during a speech at Utah Valley University. A well-known activist, author, and podcast host, Kirk played a key role in rallying young voter support for Trump and the Republican Party. He founded the organisation in 2012 at just 18 years old, aiming to spread conservative values among high school and college students. Over time, he rose to prominence in American politics by creating a large grassroots movement and positioning himself as a "culture warrior."