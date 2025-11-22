Last show with co-hosts Michelle and Dana — CBS ‘Saturday Morning’ to air final episode this weekend

The CBS ‘Saturday Morning’ — featuring co-hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson — will air the final episode this weekend.

Advertisement

According to reports, the decision to oust the executive producer Brian Applegate along with Miller and Jacobson, is reportedly a part of a broader restructuring initiative.

The 28-year-old show airs nationwide on Saturdays from 7 am to 9 am.

However, it is not yet known who will be the replacement.

Adriana Diaz, who previously co-hosted ‘CBS Mornings Plus’ may reportedly step in to fill the gap on November 29.

Sources said Diaz had been approached to anchor the show full-time but doesn’t appear to be interested.

CBS is also canceling ‘CBS Mornings Plus’ a show co-hosted by Adriana Diaz and Tony Dokoupil, reported NYP.

The decision has reportedly sparked anxiety among employees amid fear of future job cuts.

The overhaul in the company is part of a layoffs that has already seen approximately 100 positions eliminated, said the report.

Advertisement

Several social media users also reacted to the development.

American TV presenter Anthony Mason said, “A salute to my friends @michellemiller29 & @danajacobsontv who host their final @cbssaturday tomorrow morning. Dana & Michelle have had a fabulous 7 and a half year run. Love these two amazing women! Tune in tomorrow for their finale.”

“CBS is making a huge mistake by trying to redo CBS Saturday Morning. I love this show and it starts my weekends so pleasantly. It is a great blend of news, features and music. Wonderfully entertaining. Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson are fantastic hosts. Bari Weiss is wrong,” said former journalist Barbara E. Lester.

Another X user said that he was deeply disappointed to learn that CBS has effectively ended the current era of ‘CBS Saturday Morning’ by parting ways with co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, as well as executive producer Brian Applegate.

Advertisement

“As a loyal viewer, Saturday mornings with Michelle and Dana were a highlight of my week.”

Commenting on Michelle Miller's old post, a user said, “I just read shows cancelled… shocking! Hate this news! Live our Saturday morning with cbs!”

“This is the best show. I look forward to it every Saturday morning, but I guess the powers that be don’t appreciate it for the great programming that it is,” said another user.

According to report, Paramount plans to lay off about 2,000 employees — about 10% of its workforce, and in October, the company initiated roughly 1,000 of those layoffs in late October.

The company was created from the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media in August, and new management has made clear that it wants to move swiftly to cut costs and restructure the business