US News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024 : Bridgerton Season 4: Here's what we know about the release date of the highly anticipated OTT series

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Bridgerton Season 4: Here's what we know about the release date of the highly anticipated OTT series
- Bridgerton fans will have to wait until 2026 for season 4, with filming scheduled to wrap in April 2025. The show’s production cycle takes about two years, including time for filming, editing, and dubbing. Season 4 will adapt either Benedict’s story or Eloise’s romance from the books.
US News Today Live: Jamie Dimon engages in policy talks with Donald Trump via secret back channels: Report
- JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been privately advising President-elect Donald Trump on economic policies through back channels, according to a report. The report also said citing sources close to Trump’s team as revealing that Dimon participated in discussions on taxes, trade, and spending.
US News Today Live: OTT releases in first week of December 2024 in US: The Only Girl in the Orchestra, Churchill at War, Fly Me to the Moon
- The first week of December 2024 features diverse OTT releases in the US. Netflix releases Fortune Feimster: Crushing It, The Only Girl in the Orchestra, Churchill at War, and Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld. Other releases include Biggest Heist Ever, Apple TV+’s Fly Me to the Moon, and more.