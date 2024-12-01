Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 29 2024 15:59:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.55 0.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.85 0.90%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 838.35 -0.05%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,292.45 1.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,797.65 0.26%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024 : Bridgerton Season 4: Here's what we know about the release date of the highly anticipated OTT series
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024 : Bridgerton Season 4: Here's what we know about the release date of the highly anticipated OTT series

4 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2024, 01:33 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Bridgerton Season 4: Here's what we know about the release date of the highly anticipated OTT seriesPremium
Bridgerton Season 4: Here's what we know about the release date of the highly anticipated OTT series

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2024, 01:33:34 AM IST

US News Today Live: Bridgerton Season 4: Here's what we know about the release date of the highly anticipated OTT series

  • Bridgerton fans will have to wait until 2026 for season 4, with filming scheduled to wrap in April 2025. The show’s production cycle takes about two years, including time for filming, editing, and dubbing. Season 4 will adapt either Benedict’s story or Eloise’s romance from the books.
Read the full story here

01 Dec 2024, 12:32:48 AM IST

US News Today Live: Jamie Dimon engages in policy talks with Donald Trump via secret back channels: Report

  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been privately advising President-elect Donald Trump on economic policies through back channels, according to a report. The report also said citing sources close to Trump’s team as revealing that Dimon participated in discussions on taxes, trade, and spending.
Read the full story here

01 Dec 2024, 12:23:06 AM IST

US News Today Live: OTT releases in first week of December 2024 in US: The Only Girl in the Orchestra, Churchill at War, Fly Me to the Moon

  • The first week of December 2024 features diverse OTT releases in the US. Netflix releases Fortune Feimster: Crushing It, The Only Girl in the Orchestra, Churchill at War, and Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld. Other releases include Biggest Heist Ever, Apple TV+’s Fly Me to the Moon, and more.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue