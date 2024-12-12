Explore
US News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024 : Elon Musk, Bill Ackman spar over soda: 'When was the last time you saw an obese person in bikini in CocaCola ad?'
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024 : Elon Musk, Bill Ackman spar over soda: ‘When was the last time you saw an obese person in bikini in CocaCola ad?’

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Elon Musk, Bill Ackman spar over soda: 'When was the last time you saw an obese person in bikini in CocaCola ad?'
Elon Musk, Bill Ackman spar over soda: ‘When was the last time you saw an obese person in bikini in CocaCola ad?’ (REUTERS)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 07:48:11 AM IST

US News Today Live: Elon Musk, Bill Ackman spar over soda: ‘When was the last time you saw an obese person in bikini in CocaCola ad?’

  • Bill Ackman condemned processed food companies, while Elon Musk argued they are transparent about sugar's addictiveness. A lawsuit from a 16-year-old alleges that 11 leading food companies engineered ultra-processed foods causing him chronic illness.
Read the full story here

12 Dec 2024, 07:18:59 AM IST

US News Today Live: Luigi Mangione's fingerprints provide ‘first’ forensic match in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case

  • Luigi Mangione, arrested for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had a 3D-printed gun matching shell casings from the crime scene. Authorities link him to the crime through fingerprints and handwritten notes expressing frustration with the healthcare system.
Read the full story here

