Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024 : Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of raping three men between 2019-22: Would hit them with drinks, and when they woke up…
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024 : Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of raping three men between 2019-22: Would hit them with drinks, and when they woke up…

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2024, 07:47 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US News Today Live Updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of raping three men between 2019-22: Would hit them with drinks, and when they woke up… (REUTERS)Premium
US News Today Live Updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of raping three men between 2019-22: Would hit them with drinks, and when they woke up… (REUTERS)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 07:47:32 AM IST

US News Today Live: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of raping three men between 2019-22: Would hit them with drinks, and when they woke up…

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious allegations from three men who claim he drugged and raped them between 2019 and 2022. The lawsuits, filed anonymously, describe disturbing incidents at hotels and his Hamptons estate, with victims recounting traumatic experiences of assault.
