US News Today Live Updates on December 16, 2024 : Magnolia Bakery’s famous banana pudding now on United Airlines

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Magnolia Bakery’s famous banana pudding now on United Airlines
- Magnolia Bakery’s famous Banana Pudding Wafer Cookie Bits are now available on select United Airlines flights in United First on journeys over 901 miles. This marks the first time Magnolia Bakery desserts are served on a commercial airline.