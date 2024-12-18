Hello User
US News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024 : US obesity rate declines for the first time in a decade, weight-loss drugs play key role

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:50 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US News Today Live Updates: US obesity rate declines for the first time in a decade, weight-loss drugs play key role

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:50 AM IST US News Today Live: US obesity rate declines for the first time in a decade, weight-loss drugs play key role

  • Obesity rates in the US dropped slightly in 2023 for the first time in over a decade, with rates falling from 46% to 45.6%. A key driver of this trend is the increased use of semaglutide, the active ingredient in weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
Read the full story here

