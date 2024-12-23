Explore
US News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024 : Diddy's legal troubles deepen: New lawsuit claims Sean Combs drugged and raped woman at 2006 party
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024 : Diddy’s legal troubles deepen: New lawsuit claims Sean Combs drugged and raped woman at 2006 party

3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2024, 02:16 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Diddy's legal troubles deepen: New lawsuit claims Sean Combs drugged and raped woman at 2006 party
Diddy’s legal troubles deepen: New lawsuit claims Sean Combs drugged and raped woman at 2006 party (Getty Images via AFP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 02:16:49 AM IST

US News Today Live: Diddy’s legal troubles deepen: New lawsuit claims Sean Combs drugged and raped woman at 2006 party

  • Sean Diddy Combs is being sued by LaTroya Grayson, who alleges she was drugged and raped at a 2006 party in New York. Grayson claims she blacked out after drinking and woke up in a hospital with evidence of the assault. Diddy’s legal team denies the allegations, calling them baseless.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 01:03:04 AM IST

US News Today Live: Tesla's latest recall: 694,304 cars identified for tire pressure issue—Find out if yours is on the list

  • Tesla is recalling 694,304 vehicles in the U.S. due to a TPMS software issue that may prevent the warning light from activating. Affected models include 2017-2025 Model 3, 2020-2025 Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck. Tesla will provide a free over-the-air update and notify owners by February 15, 2025.
Read the full story here

