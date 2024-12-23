US News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024 : Diddy’s legal troubles deepen: New lawsuit claims Sean Combs drugged and raped woman at 2006 party

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Diddy’s legal troubles deepen: New lawsuit claims Sean Combs drugged and raped woman at 2006 party
- Sean Diddy Combs is being sued by LaTroya Grayson, who alleges she was drugged and raped at a 2006 party in New York. Grayson claims she blacked out after drinking and woke up in a hospital with evidence of the assault. Diddy’s legal team denies the allegations, calling them baseless.
US News Today Live: Tesla's latest recall: 694,304 cars identified for tire pressure issue—Find out if yours is on the list
- Tesla is recalling 694,304 vehicles in the U.S. due to a TPMS software issue that may prevent the warning light from activating. Affected models include 2017-2025 Model 3, 2020-2025 Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck. Tesla will provide a free over-the-air update and notify owners by February 15, 2025.