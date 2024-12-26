LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024 : How did NASA astronauts get Christmas decorations in space? Social media wants answers

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2024, 01:22 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.