US News Today Live Updates on December 28, 2024 : NYC subway horror: Guatemalan migrant indicted for setting sleeping woman on fire

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: NYC subway horror: Guatemalan migrant indicted for setting sleeping woman on fire
- Sebastian Zapeta, 33, has been indicted on murder and arson charges for allegedly setting a homeless woman on fire aboard a stopped F train in Brooklyn. Zapeta, in the US illegally, faces life in prison if convicted. Authorities are working to identify the victim.
US News Today Live: Florida pizza delivery woman stabs pregnant lady 14 times over $2 tip dispute: Shocking details revealed
- A Florida pizza delivery woman, Brianna Alvelo, allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman 14 times after a tip dispute. After receiving a $2 tip, Alvelo returned with an armed accomplice and attacked the woman. Alvelo faces charges including attempted murder and home invasion.