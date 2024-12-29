US News Today Live Updates on December 29, 2024 : Most anticipated movies of 2025: Avatar 3, Jurassic World, Back in Action, The Fantastic Four, Michael, and more

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Most anticipated movies of 2025: Avatar 3, Jurassic World, Back in Action, The Fantastic Four, Michael, and more
- 2025 movie lineup offers something for everyone, from blockbusters like Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth to Michael, a biographical drama about Michael Jackson. Highlights also include Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17, the sequel Wicked: For Good, and the epic Avatar 3.