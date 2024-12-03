Hello User
US News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024 : Michelle Obama's new book promises self-empowerment—Releasing December 3

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:17 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Michelle Obama's new book promises self-empowerment—Releasing December 3

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 01:17 AM IST US News Today Live: Michelle Obama's new book promises self-empowerment—Releasing December 3

  • Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Overcoming: A Workbook is set to launch on December 3, 2024. This 208-page self-improvement book offers creative exercises and reflective prompts to help readers navigate life’s difficulties, emphasizing wellness and personal empowerment.
Read the full story here

03 Dec 2024, 12:10 AM IST US News Today Live: Watch | United Airlines passenger goes on racist rant against Indian-American family

  • An Indian-American family was harassed by a passenger after a flight from Cancun to Los Angeles. The woman made racist remarks, leading to her removal from the shuttle bus and a ban from future United Airlines flights.
Read the full story here

