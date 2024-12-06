Explore
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024 : Marvel Rivals launches with all heroes unlocked—Play your favorite Marvel superheroes for free

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 12:39 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States.

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 12:39:12 AM IST

  • Marvel Rivals, a third-person hero shooter from NetEase and Marvel Games, launches globally on December 5-6, 2024. The free-to-play game features 33 unlocked Marvel heroes and is powered by Unreal Engine 5, offering immersive gameplay on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Read the full story here

06 Dec 2024, 12:06:45 AM IST

US News Today Live: Hailey Welch’s $HAWK meme coin hits $500M, then dips 88% to $60M in minutes

  • Hailey Welch's $HAWK meme coin launched on December 4, soaring to $500 million before crashing 88% to $60 million. The 22-year-old influencer is now accused of orchestrating a ‘pump and dump’ scheme, though she denies insider trading and explains attempts to prevent early manipulation.
Read the full story here

