US News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024 : Marvel Rivals launches with all heroes unlocked—Play your favorite Marvel superheroes for free

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Marvel Rivals, a third-person hero shooter from NetEase and Marvel Games, launches globally on December 5-6, 2024. The free-to-play game features 33 unlocked Marvel heroes and is powered by Unreal Engine 5, offering immersive gameplay on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
- Hailey Welch's $HAWK meme coin launched on December 4, soaring to $500 million before crashing 88% to $60 million. The 22-year-old influencer is now accused of orchestrating a ‘pump and dump’ scheme, though she denies insider trading and explains attempts to prevent early manipulation.