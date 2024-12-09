Explore
US News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024 : Donald Trump trolls Jill Biden over his perfume, posts meme: 'Fragrance your enemies can't resist!'
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024 : Donald Trump trolls Jill Biden over his perfume, posts meme: 'Fragrance your enemies can't resist!'

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States.

Donald Trump trolls Jill Biden over his perfume, posts meme: 'Fragrance your enemies can't resist!'
Donald Trump trolls Jill Biden over his perfume, posts meme: ‘Fragrance your enemies can't resist!’ (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 08:31:35 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump trolls Jill Biden over his perfume, posts meme: ‘Fragrance your enemies can't resist!’

  • In a post for his fragrances on his social media platform Truth Social, US President-elect Donald Trump trolled current First Lady Jill Biden with a meme.
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 07:57:56 AM IST

US News Today Live: Jay-Z accused of ‘raping’ 13-year-old girl with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs; dismisses it as 'blackmail attempt'

  • Jay-Z is included in a lawsuit alleging he and Sean Combs raped a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 awards after-party. The suit, filed by Tony Buzbee, states another celebrity observed the assault, though they are not named.
Read the full story here

