Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 31 2025 15:25:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.80 2.78%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,699.45 0.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 716.10 2.74%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.50 2.50%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.20 0.94%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025 : O.J. Simpson documentary: Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ revisits the trial that shook America
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025 : O.J. Simpson documentary: Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ revisits the trial that shook America

2 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2025, 12:57 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

O.J. Simpson documentary: Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ revisits the trial that shook America (AP)Premium
O.J. Simpson documentary: Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ revisits the trial that shook America (AP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2025, 12:57:36 AM IST

US News Today Live: O.J. Simpson documentary: Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ revisits the trial that shook America

  • Netflix’s new documentary, American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, revisits the infamous 1994 murder case and trial that captivated the world. The four-part series explores key aspects of the case, from forensic evidence to the media frenzy and lasting impact.
Read the full story here

01 Feb 2025, 12:16:12 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump’s second Term shake-up: Mass firings, buyouts, and policy overhauls

  • Donald Trump is making major changes to federal agencies, including workforce buyouts, inspector general firings, and prosecutor dismissals. He is also reviewing FEMA, eliminating diversity programs, and altering military policies.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue