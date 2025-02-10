US News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025 : Donald Trump’s 250-statue National Garden of American Heroes—Find out who will be honored

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump’s 250-statue National Garden of American Heroes—Find out who will be honored
- President Donald Trump has revived his plan for a “National Garden of American Heroes," a sculpture park featuring 250 statues honoring key figures in US history. The project, first proposed in 2020, is set to be part of the country's 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026.
US News Today Live: Elon Musk calls for judge’s impeachment over DOGE roadblocks: ‘A corrupt judge protecting corruption’
- Elon Musk has called for the impeachment of judges who blocked his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing Treasury data to audit federal spending.
US News Today Live: Jon Batiste to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 59: All about the Louisiana artist
- Jon Batiste, a multi-Grammy-winning artist, will open Super Bowl 59 with the national anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off on February 9 in New Orleans.