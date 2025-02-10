Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 07 2025 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 4.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 737.05 -2.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.90 -2.38%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,677.80 3.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 706.55 -0.42%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025 : Donald Trump’s 250-statue National Garden of American Heroes—Find out who will be honored
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025 : Donald Trump’s 250-statue National Garden of American Heroes—Find out who will be honored

3 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 01:30 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Donald Trump’s 250-statue National Garden of American Heroes—Find out who will be honored (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Donald Trump’s 250-statue National Garden of American Heroes—Find out who will be honored (Getty Images via AFP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 01:30:00 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump’s 250-statue National Garden of American Heroes—Find out who will be honored

  • President Donald Trump has revived his plan for a “National Garden of American Heroes," a sculpture park featuring 250 statues honoring key figures in US history. The project, first proposed in 2020, is set to be part of the country's 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 01:04:57 AM IST

US News Today Live: Elon Musk calls for judge’s impeachment over DOGE roadblocks: ‘A corrupt judge protecting corruption’

  • Elon Musk has called for the impeachment of judges who blocked his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing Treasury data to audit federal spending.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 12:26:34 AM IST

US News Today Live: Jon Batiste to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 59: All about the Louisiana artist

  • Jon Batiste, a multi-Grammy-winning artist, will open Super Bowl 59 with the national anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off on February 9 in New Orleans.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue