LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025 : Kash Patel orchestrating FBI ‘purge’ actions before confirmation? Explosive claims emerge

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 12:55 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States.

Kash Patel orchestrating FBI ‘purge’ actions before confirmation? Explosive claims emerge (AP)Premium
Kash Patel orchestrating FBI ‘purge’ actions before confirmation? Explosive claims emerge (AP)



Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 12:55:56 AM IST

US News Today Live: Kash Patel orchestrating FBI ‘purge’ actions before confirmation? Explosive claims emerge

  • Senator Dick Durbin has urged the DOJ inspector general to investigate allegations that Kash Patel, Trump’s FBI director nominee, is orchestrating a purge of career officials before his confirmation.
Read the full story here

12 Feb 2025, 12:38:58 AM IST

US News Today Live: Adani bribery row: US lawmakers demand second look at charges, call indictment decision ‘reckless’ - Read full letter

  • Adani bribery row: Six US Congressmen have asked AG Pamela Bondi to review the Biden-era indictment of Adani executives, calling it politically driven and damaging to US-India relations. They also seek a review of the DOJ’s handling of the case.
Read the full story here

