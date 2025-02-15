US News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025 : Donald Trump to lay off thousands of IRS employees as Elon Musk's DOGE begins auditing

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump to lay off thousands of IRS employees as Elon Musk's DOGE begins auditing
- The IRS is set to lay off thousands of workers, primarily probationary employees, which could impact operations during the crucial tax-filing season. The decision follows an order from the Office of Personnel Management amid broader efforts to streamline federal agencies.
US News Today Live: US Army bans transgender recruits ‘effective immediately’—all you need to know
- The US Army has announced a ban on transgender individuals joining the military and will cease procedures related to gender transition for service members.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump administration fires over 400 DHS employees in effort to cut federal workforce
- The Trump administration dismissed over 400 employees at the Department of Homeland Security, impacting agencies like CISA, FEMA, and USCIS. The terminations focused on non-mission critical personnel in probationary status as part of a federal workforce reduction initiative.
US News Today Live: Lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping 13-year-old Jane Doe dropped. Here's why
- A woman who accused Shawn Jay-Z Carter and Sean Diddy Combs of raping her when she was 13 has dismissed her civil lawsuit against them. The dismissal is with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. Jay-Z called the allegations frivolous, while Combs awaits a separate criminal trial.