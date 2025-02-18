Explore
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on February 18, 2025 : Tom Hanks’ MAGA skit at SNL’s 50th anniversary special gets ripped apart by Donald Trump supporters—Here’s why

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 01:23 AM IST
Livemint

Tom Hanks' MAGA skit at SNL's 50th anniversary special gets ripped apart by Donald Trump supporters—Here's why
Tom Hanks’ MAGA skit at SNL’s 50th anniversary special gets ripped apart by Donald Trump supporters—Here’s why (REUTERS)

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 01:23:01 AM IST

US News Today Live: Tom Hanks’ MAGA skit at SNL’s 50th anniversary special gets ripped apart by Donald Trump supporters—Here’s why

  • Tom Hanks has drawn strong criticism from conservatives following his portrayal of a Trump-supporting character on the “Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special. His role as a MAGA-hat-wearing contestant on “Black Jeopardy" sparked outrage.
Read the full story here

18 Feb 2025, 12:41:20 AM IST

US News Today Live: Golden Globe and BAFTA winner The Brutalist to hit theaters in India soon – Here’s what you need to know

  • Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, a critically acclaimed film with 10 Oscar nominations, is hitting Indian theaters on February 28, 2025. Starring Adrien Brody, the film follows an architect fleeing post-war Europe to rebuild his life in America.
Read the full story here

