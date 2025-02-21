Explore
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025 : Donald Trump says Elon Musk was not first choice for DOGE: 'He is good but...'
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025 : Donald Trump says Elon Musk was not first choice for DOGE: 'He is good but...'

6 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Donald Trump says Elon Musk was not first choice for DOGE: 'He is good but...'Premium
Donald Trump says Elon Musk was not first choice for DOGE: 'He is good but...'

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 07:44:16 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump says Elon Musk was not first choice for DOGE: 'He is good but...'

  • Donald Trump revealed that Elon Musk was not his first choice to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, having initially sought someone smarter. Trump acknowledged Musk's value despite settling on him for the position during an interview with Fox News.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 07:24:35 AM IST

US News Today Live: ‘We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet’: FBI director Kash Patel warns who seek to ‘harm’ America

  • Kash Patel has been confirmed as the ninth Director of the FBI, vowing to restore trust in the agency and ensure justice is delivered fairly. He warned those who threaten Americans, stating that they will be pursued globally.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 07:11:26 AM IST

US News Today Live: Trump govt fires ATF general counsel Pamela Hicks in broader effort to purge all Biden-era appointments

  • Attorney General Pam Bondi has dismissed Pamela Hicks from her role as Chief Counsel of ATF, following President Trump's order to remove Biden-era US Attorneys. Hicks announced her departure on LinkedIn, reflecting on her nearly three decades of service in federal civil service.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 07:11:18 AM IST

US News Today Live: Who is Kash Patel? Trump loyalist, first Indian origin American to become FBI chief - 10 things to know

  • A Trump loyalist, Kash Patel has faced criticism for promoting conspiracy theories and defending Capitol rioters, while previously serving in various defense and intelligence roles during the Trump administration.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 06:11:19 AM IST

US News Today Live: Indian-origin Kash Patel is the new FBI director, promises to make agency, ‘transparent and accountable’

  • Kash Patel was confirmed as FBI director by the Senate with a narrow 51-49 vote, despite opposition from some Republican Senators. Patel expressed gratitude and pledged to restore public trust in the FBI, focusing on transparency, accountability, and justice.
Read the full story here

