US News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025 : Donald Trump says Elon Musk was not first choice for DOGE: 'He is good but...'

US News Today Live: Donald Trump says Elon Musk was not first choice for DOGE: 'He is good but...'
- Donald Trump revealed that Elon Musk was not his first choice to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, having initially sought someone smarter. Trump acknowledged Musk's value despite settling on him for the position during an interview with Fox News.
US News Today Live: ‘We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet’: FBI director Kash Patel warns who seek to ‘harm’ America
- Kash Patel has been confirmed as the ninth Director of the FBI, vowing to restore trust in the agency and ensure justice is delivered fairly. He warned those who threaten Americans, stating that they will be pursued globally.
US News Today Live: Trump govt fires ATF general counsel Pamela Hicks in broader effort to purge all Biden-era appointments
- Attorney General Pam Bondi has dismissed Pamela Hicks from her role as Chief Counsel of ATF, following President Trump's order to remove Biden-era US Attorneys. Hicks announced her departure on LinkedIn, reflecting on her nearly three decades of service in federal civil service.
US News Today Live: Who is Kash Patel? Trump loyalist, first Indian origin American to become FBI chief - 10 things to know
