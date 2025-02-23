US News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025 : Watch: This Clone Robotics’ lifelike humanoid robot’s movements are almost too human

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Clone Robotics has unveiled Protoclone, a humanoid robot with synthetic muscles designed to mimic human movement. The company envisions Protoclone as a household assistant and plans to open preorders later this year.
- Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will investigate whether Fort Knox’s gold reserves remain intact as part of a federal asset review. The move follows President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will inspect the depository to verify the reported 400 tonnes of gold.
- Leaving Neverland II: Surviving Michael Jackson premieres on March 18, revisiting the sexual abuse allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck against the late pop star. Directed by Dan Reed, the documentary explores their ongoing legal battles and personal struggles.