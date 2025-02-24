US News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025 : Donald Trump pushes for Ukraine’s resources as payback for US aid - ‘Asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get’

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump pushes for Ukraine’s resources as payback for US aid - ‘Asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get’
- US President Donald Trump, speaking at CPAC in Maryland, stated that a deal for Ukraine's rare earth metals is “pretty close," emphasizing that the US should be compensated for its aid.