Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 21 2025 15:43:20
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 261.75 -1.52%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,638.40 -0.41%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.60 1.88%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 672.90 -2.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.25 -2.20%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025 : Donald Trump pushes for Ukraine’s resources as payback for US aid - ‘Asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025 : Donald Trump pushes for Ukraine’s resources as payback for US aid - ‘Asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get’

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 01:46 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump pushes for Ukraine’s resources as payback for US aid - ‘Asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get’ (AP)Premium
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump pushes for Ukraine’s resources as payback for US aid - ‘Asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get’ (AP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 01:46:05 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump pushes for Ukraine’s resources as payback for US aid - ‘Asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get’

  • US President Donald Trump, speaking at CPAC in Maryland, stated that a deal for Ukraine's rare earth metals is “pretty close," emphasizing that the US should be compensated for its aid.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue