US News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025 : New York City's Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter will soon close amid Elon Musk's outrage
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025 : New York City's Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter will soon close amid Elon Musk's outrage

3 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 12:46 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what's making headlines in America right now.

New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter will soon close amid Elon Musk’s outrage (Bloomberg)Premium
New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter will soon close amid Elon Musk’s outrage (Bloomberg)

US News Today Live Updates: In today's dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you're always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 12:46:12 AM IST

US News Today Live: New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter will soon close amid Elon Musk’s outrage

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the closure of the Asylum Seeker Arrival Center at The Roosevelt Hotel, citing declining migrant arrivals and cost-saving measures. The move comes amid a legal battle with the Trump administration over $80 million in withheld FEMA funds.
Read the full story here

25 Feb 2025, 12:19:00 AM IST

US News Today Live: Federal unions file lawsuit over Elon Musk’s ‘explain accomplishments or get fired’ ultimatum

  • Federal unions have filed a lawsuit challenging the Office of Personnel Management’s directive requiring federal employees to submit accomplishments. Originally aimed at blocking mass firings by the Trump administration, the lawsuit was amended after Elon Musk linked non-compliance to resignation.
Read the full story here

