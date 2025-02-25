LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025 : New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter will soon close amid Elon Musk’s outrage

3 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 12:46 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.