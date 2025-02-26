US News Today Live Updates on February 26, 2025 : Melania Trump steps away from the spotlight – ‘She will never be a traditional First Lady’

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Melania Trump steps away from the spotlight – ‘She will never be a traditional First Lady’
- Melania Trump is staying out of the spotlight during President Donald Trump’s second term. She is reportedly prioritising her personal projects over traditional first lady duties.
US News Today Live: Grimes pleads for son’s privacy — ‘I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid’
- Grimes has reiterated her plea for privacy for her 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, whom she shares with Elon Musk. In an interview, she asked people to stop sharing images of him, emphasizing that fame is “fame is something you should consent to".