US News Today Live Updates on February 28, 2025 : 'Epstein Files' binders spotted in conservative commentators hands at White House after AG Bondi's announcement

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:46 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on February 28, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

'Epstein Files' binders spotted in conservative commentators hands at White House after AG Bondi's announcement

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2025, 12:46 AM IST US News Today Live: 'Epstein Files' binders spotted in conservative commentators hands at White House after AG Bondi's announcement

  • 'Epstein Files': It was not immediately clear what was in the binders spotted in the hands of Conservative political commentators.
Read the full story here

28 Feb 2025, 12:04 AM IST US News Today Live: Jeffrey Epstein Files ‘Phase 1’: 100-page document to reveal ‘Lolita Express’ flight logs, client list? What to expect?

  • The US DOJ will release Jeffrey Epstein's personal address book today, a 100-page document listing contacts. While it may reveal connections to influential figures, the release might not provide the anticipated explosive revelations about Epstein's network 
Read the full story here

