US News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025 : DC plane crash: Airport employees charged for leaking footage of plane collision

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Two employees of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority have been charged with leaking official footage of the January 29 midair collision between an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines Flight 5342 near Washington Reagan National Airport.