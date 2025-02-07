Hello User
US News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025 : 'Normalise Indian hate': Member of Elon Musk's DOGE quits after old 'racist' tweets resurface on social media

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:41 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 07:41 AM IST US News Today Live: ‘Normalise Indian hate’: Member of Elon Musk’s DOGE quits after old ‘racist’ tweets resurface on social media

  • Marko Elez, a top employee at Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, resigned following backlash over his racist social media posts. His comments on immigration and Indian hate prompted scrutiny regarding his access to sensitive data at the Treasury Department.
07 Feb 2025, 06:16 AM IST US News Today Live: Donald Trump imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court over ‘illegitimate’ Israel probe

  • The US imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu over war crimes. This comes as tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed during Israel's military actions in Gaza.
