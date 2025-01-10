Explore
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025 : Los Angeles wildfires claim 5 lives, force 180,000 evacuations across California — See heart-breaking pictures
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025 : Los Angeles wildfires claim 5 lives, force 180,000 evacuations across California — See heart-breaking pictures

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US News Today Live Updates: Los Angeles wildfires claim 5 lives, force 180,000 evacuations across California — See heart-breaking pictures (Reuters / Ringo Chiu)Premium
US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 06:56:42 AM IST

US News Today Live: Los Angeles wildfires claim 5 lives, force 180,000 evacuations across California — See heart-breaking pictures

  • Wildfires in Los Angeles have claimed five lives and damaged thousands of structures, with the Palisades Fire becoming the most destructive in the city's history. Evacuations have affected nearly 180,000 residents, and air quality advisories are in effect for millions across Southern California.
Read the full story here

