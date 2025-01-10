LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025 : Los Angeles wildfires claim 5 lives, force 180,000 evacuations across California — See heart-breaking pictures

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2025, 06:56 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.