LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 11, 2025 : Prince Harry and Meghan plea for aid as Los Angeles wildfires devastate the region

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2025, 01:20 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on January 11, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Prince Harry and Meghan plea for aid as Los Angeles wildfires devastate the region (Getty Images via AFP)
Prince Harry and Meghan plea for aid as Los Angeles wildfires devastate the region (Getty Images via AFP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2025, 01:20:13 AM IST

US News Today Live: Prince Harry and Meghan plea for aid as Los Angeles wildfires devastate the region

  • Prince Harry and Meghan showed support for those affected by the Southern California wildfires, highlighting organizations like World Central Kitchen and CAL FIRE. They encouraged people to offer shelter, donate essentials, and check on vulnerable neighbors.
Read the full story here

11 Jan 2025, 12:46:22 AM IST

US News Today Live: San Francisco hit by 3.7 magnitude earthquake; two aftershocks also reported

  • A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday, followed by two aftershocks. No injuries or damage were reported. Mayor Daniel Lurie confirmed first responders were checking for damage, while authorities urged residents to prepare for larger quakes.
Read the full story here

