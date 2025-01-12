Explore
US News Today Live Updates on January 12, 2025 : IRS announces start of 2025 tax season on January 27; Direct File system now available in 25 states
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 12, 2025 : IRS announces start of 2025 tax season on January 27; Direct File system now available in 25 states

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2025, 01:47 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on January 12, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

IRS announces start of 2025 tax season on January 27; Direct File system now available in 25 states (AP)
IRS announces start of 2025 tax season on January 27; Direct File system now available in 25 states (AP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2025, 01:47:14 AM IST

US News Today Live: IRS announces start of 2025 tax season on January 27; Direct File system now available in 25 states

  • The IRS has announced the start of the 2025 tax season on January 27, expecting over 140 million returns by the April 15 deadline. It will expand its free Direct File program to 25 states and aims to issue most refunds within 21 days.
Read the full story here

12 Jan 2025, 01:26:00 AM IST

US News Today Live: Joe Biden grants 1 million immigrants another 18 months in the US—Donald Trump’s tougher policies loom

  • The Biden administration extended Temporary Protected Status for 1 million immigrants from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine, and Venezuela, allowing them to stay in the US legally for 18 more months.
Read the full story here

