LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 12, 2025 : IRS announces start of 2025 tax season on January 27; Direct File system now available in 25 states

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2025, 01:47 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on January 12, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.