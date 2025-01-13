US News Today Live Updates on January 13, 2025 : TikTok's US future in limbo: Billionaire Frank McCourt's Project Liberty proposes acquisition–Will ByteDance say ‘yes’?

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: TikTok's US future in limbo: Billionaire Frank McCourt's Project Liberty proposes acquisition–Will ByteDance say ‘yes’?
- Frank McCourt, founder of Project Liberty, has submitted a proposal to ByteDance to acquire TikTok’s US assets. The plan aims to preserve TikTok’s US user base, ensuring privacy, data control, and continued access while transitioning to an American-made tech infrastructure.
US News Today Live: Los Angeles wildfire crisis: 70mph Santa Ana winds push danger to ‘very high’
- Santa Ana winds gusting up to 70 mph are intensifying the wildfires, and the Los Angeles County fire chief has cautioned that the wildfire threat remains 'very high'. The situation is critical with strong winds are expected to further fuel the flames in the coming days.