LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025 : Donald Trump’s Greenland dream: How much would it really cost?

3 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2025, 02:22 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Donald Trump's Greenland dream: How much would it really cost?
Donald Trump’s Greenland dream: How much would it really cost? (AFP)

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 02:22:10 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump’s Greenland dream: How much would it really cost?

  • President-elect Donald Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland has sparked debate, with estimates placing its value between $12.5 billion and $77 billion. The island’s strategic positioning and valuable natural resources, such as minerals essential for renewable energy, contribute to its appeal.
15 Jan 2025, 01:14:24 AM IST

US News Today Live: Michelle Obama’s shocking Inauguration snub: What’s behind her decision to skip Trump's ceremony?

  • Michelle Obama will miss Donald Trump’s inauguration, following her absence at Jimmy Carter’s state funeral. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton are confirmed to attend.
15 Jan 2025, 12:59:06 AM IST

US News Today Live: Melania Trump opens up about where she’ll spend most of her time during Trump’s Presidency

  • Melania Trump shared her plans for her second term as First Lady, focusing on balancing family and public duties. While primarily based in the White House, she will also spend time in New York and Palm Beach.
