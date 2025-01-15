US News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025 : Donald Trump’s Greenland dream: How much would it really cost?

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump’s Greenland dream: How much would it really cost?
- President-elect Donald Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland has sparked debate, with estimates placing its value between $12.5 billion and $77 billion. The island’s strategic positioning and valuable natural resources, such as minerals essential for renewable energy, contribute to its appeal.
US News Today Live: Michelle Obama’s shocking Inauguration snub: What’s behind her decision to skip Trump's ceremony?
- Michelle Obama will miss Donald Trump’s inauguration, following her absence at Jimmy Carter’s state funeral. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton are confirmed to attend.
US News Today Live: Melania Trump opens up about where she’ll spend most of her time during Trump’s Presidency
- Melania Trump shared her plans for her second term as First Lady, focusing on balancing family and public duties. While primarily based in the White House, she will also spend time in New York and Palm Beach.