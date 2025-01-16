Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 15 2025 15:59:49
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,027.35 -2.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.55 -0.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.25 3.35%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 763.45 -0.93%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 437.20 0.11%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025 : Joe Biden warns in farewell letter: ‘The soul of America is still at stake’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025 : Joe Biden warns in farewell letter: ‘The soul of America is still at stake’

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 12:52 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Joe Biden warns in farewell letter: ‘The soul of America is still at stake’ (AP)Premium
Joe Biden warns in farewell letter: ‘The soul of America is still at stake’ (AP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 12:52:16 AM IST

US News Today Live: Joe Biden warns in farewell letter: ‘The soul of America is still at stake’

  • Ahead of his final farewell address, US President Joe Biden reflected on his presidency, highlighting the challenges the nation faced and the progress made over the past four years. He emphasized that the “soul of America" remains at stake.
Read the full story here

16 Jan 2025, 12:10:16 AM IST

US News Today Live: Trump claims Israel-Hamas ceasefire success due to his ‘historic victory’ – ‘Peace through strength is the beginning’

  • President-elect Donald Trump praised the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal, crediting his November victory. He emphasized peace efforts and said Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is set to work on ensuring Gaza no longer serves as a “terrorist safe haven."
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue