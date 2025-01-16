US News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025 : Joe Biden warns in farewell letter: ‘The soul of America is still at stake’

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 12:52 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.