LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025 : Americans express optimism for Donald Trump’s second term: Key findings from new survey

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 01:51 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.