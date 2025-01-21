LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025 : Meet Reverend Lorenzo Sewell: Ex-drug dealer's emotional blessing on Donald Trump is viral

6 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 01:04 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.