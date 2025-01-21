US News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025 : Meet Reverend Lorenzo Sewell: Ex-drug dealer's emotional blessing on Donald Trump is viral

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
- Lorenzo Sewell, pastor of 180 Church Detroit, took the stage during the second benediction, saying, 'Heavenly father we are so grateful that you gave our 45th and now our 47th president a millimeter miracle.'
- Here is the full Text of Donald Trump's inaugural speech as 47th President of the United States
- Several videos and images made into the headlines where social media users even questioned Lauren Sanchez's presence at the prestigious event.
- Following his oath taking, US President Donald Trump will participate in a ceremony in the president’s signing room and then a luncheon. Take a look at the menu, seating arrangement, and more
- In his inaugural address, President Trump claimed credit for the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire, asserting his legacy as a 'peacemaker and unifier.' His speech highlighted significant actions to be taken, including a national emergency on immigration and a focus on military strength.
- US First Lady Melania Trump donned a custom navy coat by Adam Lippes along with a matching boater hat by Eric Javits at the US Presidential inauguration on Monday.
- This is not the first time Michelle Obama has skipped an official event, supposed to attend with their husband. Earlier, she skipped former US president Jimmy Carter’s funeral this month.