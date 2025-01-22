US News Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025 : Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees Russell Vought, Brooke Rollins under the Senate spotlight this week

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees Russell Vought, Brooke Rollins under the Senate spotlight this week
- Senate hearings for Trump’s Cabinet nominees progress this week, with Russell Vought (OMB) and Brooke Rollins (Agriculture) set for January 22 and 23. Other nominees, like Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Tulsi Gabbard, await scheduling.
US News Today Live: Trevor Noah returns for 5th year to host 2025 GRAMMYs, Beyoncé sets stage with top nominations
- The 67th GRAMMY Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth year, will air live on February 2, 2025, from the Crypto.com Arena. The event supports wildfire relief and honors first responders. Beyoncé leads the nominations, with Cowboy Carter vying for Album of the Year and Best Country Album.
US News Today Live: Democratic state Attorneys General sue to block Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order
- The officials filed two lawsuits on Tuesday seeking to strike down the executive order that Trump signed on his first day in office, which is set to take effect February 19.