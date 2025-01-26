Explore
US News Today Live Updates on January 26, 2025 : Donald Trump order, tighter rules, wave of attacks: Is it the end of the Great Migration Dream for Indians?
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 26, 2025 : Donald Trump order, tighter rules, wave of attacks: Is it the end of the Great Migration Dream for Indians?

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on January 26, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Donald Trump order, tighter rules, wave of attacks: Is it the end of the Great Migration Dream for Indians?
Donald Trump order, tighter rules, wave of attacks: Is it the end of the Great Migration Dream for Indians? (Getty Images via AFP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2025, 12:12:26 PM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump order, tighter rules, wave of attacks: Is it the end of the Great Migration Dream for Indians?

  • With Donald Trump signing an executive order to end birthright citizenship for children born to non-citizen parents, and other countries imposing stricter immigration rules, should Indians rethink their aspirations to move out of India?
26 Jan 2025, 11:52:26 AM IST

US News Today Live: ‘Sleepy Joe’: Donald Trump roasts Joe Biden, says ‘world leaders did not know we had a President’

  • Donald Trump laughed and joked his way through a modified version of his pre-election stump speech. It included repeated bashing Joe Biden as he also took potshots at other
