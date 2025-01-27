US News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025 : Donald Trump praises UK PM Keir Starmer's leadership, reveals upcoming phone call with him

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump praises UK PM Keir Starmer's leadership, reveals upcoming phone call with him
- US President Donald Trump has praised UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and commending his leadership. Trump acknowledged their differing political views but emphasised their strong relationship, revealing plans to speak with Starmer over the phone in the next 24 hours.
US News Today Live: US to go after Taliban leaders with ‘bigger than Bin Laden’ bounty if more American hostages confirmed
- Marco Rubio warned the Taliban of a “VERY BIG bounty" on its leaders if reports of more American hostages are confirmed. A Senate resolution calls for the release of Mahmood Habibi, but the Taliban denies holding him.
US News Today Live: Dave Franco reacts to calls for Luigi Mangione role: ‘I’ve Never received more texts in my life’
- Actor Dave Franco, 39, reacted to the buzz about him playing Luigi Mangione in a film about the murder of Brian Thompson. At the Sundance Film Festival, Franco shared that his phone was flooded with messages but confirmed no official offers for the role.