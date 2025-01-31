Explore
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 31, 2025 : Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘dangled’ victim over an apartment balcony; involved in sex trafficking three women

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2025, 07:21 AM IST
Livemint

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘dangled’ victim over an apartment balcony; involved in sex trafficking three women (AP)Premium
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘dangled’ victim over an apartment balcony; involved in sex trafficking three women (AP)

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 07:21:24 AM IST

US News Today Live: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘dangled’ victim over an apartment balcony; involved in sex trafficking three women

  • Prosecutors updated the indictment against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, accusing him of sex trafficking three women and a 20-year racketeering conspiracy. Combs, who pleaded not guilty, remains in custody without bail, with trial set for May 5. 
Read the full story here

31 Jan 2025, 06:49:52 AM IST

US News Today Live: Michelle Obama says 'my husband' amid divorce rumours with Barack Obama. Here's what she remarked

  • Despite divorce rumours involving Barack Obama and actress Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama shared a united front on Instagram. She announced plans for a memorial garden at the Obama Presidential Center honoring Hadiya Pendleton, a student whose death in 2013 profoundly affected the nation.
Read the full story here

