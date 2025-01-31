US News Today Live Updates on January 31, 2025 : Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘dangled’ victim over an apartment balcony; involved in sex trafficking three women

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘dangled’ victim over an apartment balcony; involved in sex trafficking three women
- Prosecutors updated the indictment against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, accusing him of sex trafficking three women and a 20-year racketeering conspiracy. Combs, who pleaded not guilty, remains in custody without bail, with trial set for May 5.
US News Today Live: Michelle Obama says 'my husband' amid divorce rumours with Barack Obama. Here's what she remarked
- Despite divorce rumours involving Barack Obama and actress Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama shared a united front on Instagram. She announced plans for a memorial garden at the Obama Presidential Center honoring Hadiya Pendleton, a student whose death in 2013 profoundly affected the nation.